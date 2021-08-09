Home Point Capital (HMPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Home Point Capital to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMPT stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

