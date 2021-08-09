Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) versus Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Head to Head Survey

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.42% 12.50% 6.50% Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 2.81 $1.47 billion $0.51 44.17 Hon Hai Precision Industry $173.11 billion N/A $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Hon Hai Precision Industry has higher revenue and earnings than Daikin Industries,Ltd..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries. It also manufactures automobile wires/electronic devices and electronic components, as well as machinery and equipment; offers solutions for autonomous driving systems, new energy power, and IoV systems; and provides services of planning, advisory, and business management, as well as software and electronic information application, logistics, export processing, construction, leasing, and information/software services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells application modules and network cables assemblies; develops educational technology; holds patent applications; manufactures and trades in portable cameras; and retails office machinery and equipment, and electronic appliances. Further, it is involved in the reinvestment in the businesses relating to robots, automatic equipment, molds, parts, and accessories and corresponding services; software development, repair and after-sale services, and rental services of robots; leasing services. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells computer and data processing equipment, WIFI cards and modules, CFTVs, DVRs, Bluetooth modules, set-top boxes, and optical network terminals. It is also involved in the data storage; manufacturing of wire or wireless communication; installation of computer and satellite TV channels; and provision of mobile phone services, as well as telecom-related business. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

