Hostess Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

TWNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

