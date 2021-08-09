HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $711.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $697.00 to $711.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $251.33 and a 1 year high of $660.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.33 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in HubSpot by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.