HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $685.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $580.00 to $685.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HubSpot stock opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a one year low of $251.33 and a one year high of $660.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

