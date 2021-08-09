HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by Truist from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $251.33 and a 52 week high of $660.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

