Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $64.57 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $64.57 million and approximately $23.74 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.00820762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00103962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00039902 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 544,759,635 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

