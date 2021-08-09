Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Trading Down 6%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32.

About Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

