Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Hxro has a market cap of $113.17 million and $796,851.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00824559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00104380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040003 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

