Hydro Protocol Trading Up 40.8% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $749,740.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00822408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00040339 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

