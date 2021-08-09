Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyliion alerts:

NYSE HYLN opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 807,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,625. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.