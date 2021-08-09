HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0145 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $33,448.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00830168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040170 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.