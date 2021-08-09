ICHI (ICHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.28 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $4.15 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00009208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00145814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.44 or 1.00172480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.00768679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,346,273 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

