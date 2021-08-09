IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak Sells 3,000 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $686.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,345. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

