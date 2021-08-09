IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $378,214.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $686.41. The company had a trading volume of 240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,345. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $635.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

