IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $636.80.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $686.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,457. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.48. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,949 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,316,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

