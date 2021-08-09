Idle Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00011359 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $12.84 million and $113,856.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00139118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,088.58 or 0.99572553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00769754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,963 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

