IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

