IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $656.72 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $653.57 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $934.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.