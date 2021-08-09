IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 472 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $132.39 and a twelve month high of $178.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

