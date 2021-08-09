IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,118 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.41. 125,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

