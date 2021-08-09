IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,210.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,875 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 103,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.