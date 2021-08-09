IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,427. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

