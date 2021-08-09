IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lifted by CIBC to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.25.
Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$46.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.28.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
