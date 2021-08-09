IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lifted by CIBC to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.25.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$46.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.28.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

