Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $378.90 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $378.90 or 0.00827382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $240.53 million and $21.30 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00135081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.90 or 1.00388553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.96 or 0.00770734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

