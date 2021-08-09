Indexed Finance Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00008269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $92,297.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.58 or 0.99823009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00772270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

