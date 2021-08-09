InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get InflaRx alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in InflaRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.