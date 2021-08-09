Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $560.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.86 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $25,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $8,203,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 384,280 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $3,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

