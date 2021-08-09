Insider Buying: Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) Insider Purchases £246,374 in Stock

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) insider Matt Bull purchased 12,318,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

LON:ACP opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.42. Armadale Capital Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.77 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of £21.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

