Insider Buying: Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) Insider Purchases £246,374 in Stock

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) insider Matt Bull purchased 12,318,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £246,374 ($321,889.21).
LON:ACP opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.42. Armadale Capital Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.77 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of £21.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.
About Armadale Capital
