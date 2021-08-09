Insider Buying: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Director Purchases $379,700.00 in Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DD stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

