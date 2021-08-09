Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,639,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,979,639.25.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 1,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$920.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$7,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,208.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$12,740.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$9,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$5,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$7,210.00.

Shares of CVE:GWM opened at C$0.70 on Monday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$125.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

