Insider Buying: Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GEL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.15. 45,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.