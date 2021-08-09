Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 1,056 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ADUS stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 114,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,396. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
