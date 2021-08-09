Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 1,056 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADUS stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 114,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,396. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 39.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

