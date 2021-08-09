Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $35,656.82 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $67.75 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.