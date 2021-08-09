Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $35,656.82 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $67.75 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
