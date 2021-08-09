Insider Selling: Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Vice Chairman Sells $3,198,400.00 in Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

