Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells $83,520.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00.

GDYN stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.87. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

