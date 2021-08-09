Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells 10,750 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30.

HCAT stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 247,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

