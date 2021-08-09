Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

IAG stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 79,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.25. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.54 and a 52 week high of C$72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.00.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.4068439 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.19.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.