Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.
IAG stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 79,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.25. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.54 and a 52 week high of C$72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.00.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.4068439 earnings per share for the current year.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.
