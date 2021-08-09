Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Insider Sells $233,875.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Integer by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Integer by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Integer by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

