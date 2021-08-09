Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells $1,190,150.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $241.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.53.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Saia by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

