Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 2,610 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $213.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.