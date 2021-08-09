Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

