Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 62.4% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 62.4% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $1,604.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.68 or 0.00812845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039666 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,574,843 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.