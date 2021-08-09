Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.930 EPS.

NSP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,821. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.77.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

