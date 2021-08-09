Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.32 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,326. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

