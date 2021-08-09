Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$20.50 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective lowered by CIBC to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.88.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$19.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

