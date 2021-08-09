International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:IFFT)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ IFFT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 663,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,393. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49.
