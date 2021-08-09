International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:IFFT)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IFFT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 663,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,393. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

