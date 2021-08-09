Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

