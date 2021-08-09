inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

INTT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. 1,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

