Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,720 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 23,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.44. 10,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,404. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88.

